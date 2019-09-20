Who's the 2014 Alton High grad and standout catcher who played at Lindenwood University and later managed the American Legion Post 126 baseball team?

Answer the question here

The answer to last week's trivia question was Ty Margenthaler. He coached the Roxana boys basketball team from '96-98, winning a regional in 1998. He was also an assistant for the SIUE women at that time. He went on to be an assistant at Bradley and Wisconsin before becoming the head women's coach at SEMO from 2011-15. He was then an assistant at Samford and is currently the associate women's head coach at SLU.

Last week's winner was Roberta Constable. Winners are verified by email.

