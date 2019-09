Answer the question here

The answer to last week's sports trivia question was Adam Miller. He was head coach of the EA-WR boys basketball team the last time they produced a winning season, in 2009-10. The Oilers were 21-8 that season and lost to Metro East Lutheran in the regional finals.

Last week's winner was Derek Jarman. Winners are verified by email.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter