The answer to last week's sports trivia question is Bruce Long. A Civic Memorial grad, Long was selected in the 15th round of the 1983 MLB Amateur Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies. He pitched in the Phillies and Houston Astros organizations from 1983-88. He advanced as high as AA.

Last week's winner was Brian Sherer. Winners are verified by email.

