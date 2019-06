Answer the question here

The answer to the June 13 sports trivia question is Salty. That was the nickname of GCHS standout athlete Francis Parker, who went on to play for the Detroit Tigers. He then enjoyed an MLB coaching career that spanned in parts from 1958-79. He managed the Mets for part of 1967 and the Astros for a portion of the '72 season.

Last issue's winner was Art Lavelle. Winners are verified by email.

