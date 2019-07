Answer the question here

The answer to the July 11 sports trivia question is the Boston Celtics. After helping the Granite City Warriors win a state championship, advancing to star at the University of Illinois, Andy Phillip achieved the ultimate goal by winning the 1957 NBA championship with the Celtics. He enjoyed an 11-year NBA career and was a 5-time all-star.

