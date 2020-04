Answer the question here

The answer to the April 17 sports trivia question is Alex Maguire. The 2019 Roxana High grad finished second in the state as a senior at 152 pounds. Maguire wrestled in the 11th state championship match in Shells' history.

Last week's winner was Julie Mason. Winners are verified by email.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter