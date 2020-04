Answer the question here

The answer to the March 19 sports trivia question is Darin Hendrickson, John Moad, Jamie Hogan or Tim Hogan. Those four Granite City High grads were all part of the 1991 SIUE baseball team that finished 43-17 and reached the Division II World Series. The Cougars were 1-2 at the World Series.

Last issue's winner was Jerry McKechen. Winners are verified by email.