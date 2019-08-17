Win one for Bethalto

× Expand The Bethalto junior legion baseball team on Aug. 8 presented its district, division and state trophies to representatives at Bethalto American Legion Post 214: (front row, from left) Chaplain Bill Piening, Commander Bill Burton, Finance Officer Gary Kessler, Post 214 manager Nick Dorsey, (second row, from left) assistant coach Dan Fletcher, Jordan Hendricks, Nick Williams, Brendon Smith, Miguel Gonzales, Drake Walker, Ian Heflin, assistant coach Zach Klaustermeier, (back row, from left) Andrew Wieneke, Eli Smock, Tommy Strubhart, Nick Walker, Chandler Powell, Landon Nielson and Luke Parmentier.

On Aug. 8, Bethalto American Legion Post 214 was a site for community history.

The Post 214 junior baseball team (20-6) presented District 22, Fifth Division and state trophies to legion representatives in a short ceremony. It was exciting for everyone involved.

“It is exciting for us,” Post 214 commander Bill Burton said. “We’ve been here for over 100 years and this is our first state championship with any American Legion baseball team. We want these boys to continue, so we’re going to try every effort in our organization to sponsor them.”

A program that has been dormant for several years, Nick Dorsey was the manager who helped lead them back to prominence. He was assisted by Zach Klaustermeier and Dan Fletcher. Tim Wieneke served as general manager.

“I was approached by CM pitching coach Matt Buhs and Tim Wieneke about getting the team together,” Dorsey said. “I thought it was a great idea because I remember playing junior legion when I was these kids’ age and how much fun I had. It turned out to be a pretty big success.”

The most unique part of the equation was the team was completely composed of Bethalto players.

“I can’t emphasize this enough that it’s all Bethalto kids,” Dorsey said. “They’ve been playing together since March wearing purple and gold. We didn’t pick from any other areas, and I think that’s pretty special.”

The chemistry was there: it was just about growing as players. Nick Walker, a key member of Civic Memorial’s spring squad, summed it up. Walker pitched and played center field.

“I’ve been playing with these kids pretty much my whole life,” Walker said. “We just got hot, stayed hot and hopefully we can carry it over to the spring by having a good offseason and working really hard.”

Confidence was key. Bethalto dropped its first game in the Fifth Division Tournament in Breese, only to battle back, nab the consolation title and earn an at-large bid to state. The same scenario came at state, as Post 214 lost to host Moline in the opener, then clawed back to best them in the championship game.

“We got a tough draw both tournaments, but we knew we were a resilient group so we just fought back and stayed positive,” right fielder and pitcher Andrew Wieneke said.

After falling 9-7 to Moline in the state opener, Bethalto won 4 straight to capture its first state title, ultimately besting Moline 10-3 in the finals. It was a good representation for Southern Illinois.

“Four teams won on the first day, and the Fifth Division had three of them. I think that says something in itself,” Klaustermeier said.

Infielder Luke Parmentier added, “It was pretty good coming back and beating Breese, Valmeyer and then Moline for the state championship. I think it sank in when we jumped on top early in the championship game. We were pretty positive throughout that game.”

For Dorsey, it was bittersweet. He didn’t go to state with the team, instead he was with his fiancée proposing marriage. She said yes; then his baseball squad won a state title the next day.

“My fiancée was probably wondering why I was so distant,” Dorsey quipped. “I was trying to keep the proposal a secret and texting Zach every 10 minutes, ‘What’s going on? Give me updates.’ She’s probably like, ‘Wow, this guy dragged me all the way to Portland just to be on his phone the whole time?’”

Klaustermeier handled manager duties in Dorsey’s absence and noted their resiliency at state was astounding. Now they’ll share a memory no one can take away.

“I keep telling them my (junior legion) team went to state, didn’t win it and I still talk about it all the time,” Klaustermeier said. “It’s one of the greatest weeks of your life and they’ll remember it forever. It’s pretty special.”

Chandler Powell, a jack-of-all-trades for Bethalto in the spring and summer and entering his senior year at CM, was stoked to be part of it.

“It feels great,” Powell said. “I love how much effort everyone put in. It was a really fun team to be a part of.”

