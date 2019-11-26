Winter Warm-Up tickets on sale Friday

Cardinals Care, the charitable foundation of the St. Louis Cardinals, has announced admission tickets for the 24th annual Winter Warm-Up will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

The largest fundraising effort organized by Cardinals Care, the 2020 Winter Warm-Up will take place Saturday, Jan. 18, through Monday, Jan. 20 (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day) at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch. Event times are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday.

Beginning Friday morning, fans can purchase admission tickets for the three-day Winter Warm-Up online at cardinals.com/WWU. Fans can also purchase admission tickets at the Busch Stadium Box Office starting Monday, Dec. 2. Those who order online by noon Jan. 6 will receive their tickets in the mail. Fans who order after Jan. 6 can pick up their admission tickets at the Busch Stadium Box Office during regular box office hours, weekdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. from Tuesday, Jan. 7, through Thursday, Jan. 16 (box office closed on weekends). Winter Warm-Up Will Call opens from 3-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Hyatt Regency.

The prices for admission tickets, valid for all three days of the Warm-Up, will remain the same as previous years; $40 for fans age 16 and older, $10 for children age 5-15. Children younger than 5 are admitted free of charge. Members of the military, police and fire departments with an active ID can receive one free adult admission ticket which must be obtained in person at the Busch Stadium Box Office, during regular box office hours, from Dec. 2-Jan. 16 or at the event. Please note the Busch Stadium Box Office will be closed Nov. 29, Christmas Eve through New Year’s Day, and on weekends.

Winter Warm-Up provides fans with one-of-a-kind opportunities while raising money for Cardinals Care, the team’s charitable fund that provides care for children in the Cardinals community.

Fans can meet their favorite players at autograph sessions, play interactive games, share memories with Hall of Famers, take photos with Fredbird, find collectible memorabilia, bid on one-of-a-kind items at live and silent auctions, experience live presentations and ask tough questions of players, owners, scouts, broadcasters and officials at Q&A sessions.

“The Winter Warm-Up is the perfect opportunity for our passionate fans to meet their favorite players and hear from our front office leadership about the upcoming season, all while helping kids here in our community,” said Michael Hall, executive director of cardinals care and vice president of community relations.

Many popular alumni autographs are free with an admission ticket, while current players require an autograph ticket available through a specific additional donation. Fans can purchase autograph tickets online starting at noon Dec. 9. Autograph tickets can be purchased in person at the Busch Stadium Box Office beginning Dec. 10.

Fans can visit cardinals.com/WWU for the latest details, including player autograph dates, times and, if required, additional donation amounts.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter