WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Ochs a jack-of-all-trades for Blackburn

Annika Ochs

CARLINVILLE — Civic Memorial High School graduate Annika Ochs produced a strong final season for the Blackburn College women’s basketball team this winter.

A 5-foot-3 senior guard, Ochs appeared in all 24 games, with two starts, for Blackburn and first-year head coach Nick Morgan.

“Annika is one player that we depended on single handedly to lead our team,” said Morgan. “On the court, her defense set the tone for our team energy, to help us win games.”

A two-sport athlete, Ochs was also one of the top defensive players on the Blackburn volleyball team.

“Being a dual-sport athlete, Annika has created several relationships with athletes across campus,” remarked Morgan. “She is respected by all of her teammates.”

Ochs scored 5 points off the bench in Blackburn’s 84-37 home win over Principia in a St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference contest on Feb. 1. On average, she played 18-25 minutes per game.

In her 3 years with the Blackburn basketball program, Ochs appeared in 74 games, with 8 starts.

The Blackburn women’s program is seeking a return to the school’s glory days of the 1990s. Blackburn won a National Small College Athletic Association title in 1992-93 and collected nine SLIAC titles between 1990-97.

Tom Emery may be reached at 217-710-8392 or ilcivilwar@yahoo.com.