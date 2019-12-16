WOMEN’S SOCCER: CM grad Hall earns All-American honors

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Civic Memorial product Cassie Hall chases down a ball during the 2019 postseason with LCCC. The sophomore center back was one of three Trailblazer players named All-Americans recently.

Civic Memorial graduate Cassie Hall was one of three Lewis and Clark Community College women’s soccer players recently named All-Americans.

Hall, a sophomore center back from Bethalto, and sophomore Boitumelo Rabale were named first team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches, while freshman forward Candice Parziani was named to the second team.

Hall and Rabale were also named to the NJCAA All-America first team.

Hall anchored a solid Trailblazers defense, while Rabale was a fantastic finisher, scoring 57 goals to go with 33 assists for 147 points. Parziani had 31 goals and 12 assists for 74 points.

LCCC reached the NJCAA semifinals, falling to eventual national runner-up Monroe College 5-3. The Trailblazers finished the season with a 20-4 record.

Hall’s two seasons at Lewis and Clark follow a stellar prep career at CM. She worked as a key scorer for the Eagles, tallying 73 goals, 36 assists and 182 points in 4 varsity seasons.

