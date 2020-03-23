World Wide Technology Raceway presents iRacing event

World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison will host its inaugural invitational iRacing event at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 29. The eSports Bommarito.com Throwback 500 500 invitational will be open to 62 drivers and will be broadcast on Speed51. The race will carry a throwback theme for entries.

“This is something we’ve been talking about for a while, but decided to speed things up based on the current lack of live racing action,” said Chris Blair, the track's executive vice president and general manager. “My son, Austin, and his friends organized one event and I saw the enthusiasm that it generated in the racing community. I decided we needed to give our fans something keep them excited about the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 NTT IndyCar Series event on August 21-22 at our track. Our only technical hiccup right now is that we’re trying to figure out how to work in the pyrotechnics and flyover to make it seem more like our normal events.”

The iRacing drivers will compete on a digital replica of WWTR’s 1.25-mile oval, which is home to the annual NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Series 200 and NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500.

The WWTR iRacing event is open to professional drivers in all series, including (but not limited to) NASCAR, INDYCAR, NHRA, USAC, Indy Lights and World of Outlaws. Pro drivers should confirm their entry with WWTR’s Madison Mabry at Madison.Mabry@wwtraceway or (704) 740-8851.

Drivers who fall into the Open category will consist of racers from the Elite Racing League (@EliteRacing_), the Gateway Kartplex and those who meet the requirements on the entry form. The entry form may be accessed here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScZZmxjAnxjRFkDjwt2OhoTlp3ievMkKEQInlcReyJ8eJl3Bg/viewform

Prizes: The highest-finishing Open driver will receive two tickets to the NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500, two paddock passes and a meet-and-greet with one of the INDYCAR drivers who participated in the WWTR iRacing event.

Date: Sunday, March 29.

Car design: throwback theme.

Field open to 62 entries. Drivers will advance to the main race via heat races. (This is based on the total number of pro drivers.)

Main event: 28 drivers will start.

Open heats will begin at 5:30 p.m., and the main event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

This event is an invitational and WWTR reserves the right to set the entry list.

This is a full-distance race, with the iRacing fixed set.

Event will be broadcast live on Speed51 (speed51.com) at 7 p.m. March 29.

For additional information on World Wide Technology Raceway, call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

