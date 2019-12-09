World Wide Technology Raceway releases 2020 special events schedule

World Wide Technology Raceway
Officials at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison on Monday released the 2020 special events schedule for the 340-acre complex that is home to NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis-Metro East region.
This is not a final schedule. Several more events are being finalized. WWTR will release its entire 2020 schedule — including the local E.T. bracket series, Wide Open Wednesdays, Midnight Madness, VP Racing Fuel Series and more — at the St. Louis Auto Show in January.
WWTR SCHEDULE OF 2020 SPECIAL EVENTS
April 17-19 – Midwest SuperStar Series and JEGS Super Quick Series
Three days of ET bracket racing for grassroots racers. $10,000 to win each day.
April 26 – Import Face-Off
May 8-9 – Mother Road Rendezvous
Nostalgia drag racing, car show, classic camper rally, rockabilly concert.
May 14-16 – National Mustang Racing Association (NMRA)
All-Ford drag races and car show.
May 29-31 – National Muscle Car Association (NMCA)
Muscle car drag racing and car show.
June 10 – Hot Rod Power Tour
June 12-14 – Midwest SuperStar Series Finale Weekend
Three days of ET bracket racing for grassroots racers. $10,000 to win each day.
June 20 – FuelFest lifestyle show and Mid-West Pro Mod Series
The Fast and the Furious Festival includes music, drifting, drag racing.
August 2 – Menards Automobile Racing Club (ARCA) 150
August 7-8 – Formula Drift National Championship Series
August 15-16 – Summer Speed Spectacular
Street Car Super Nationals, nostalgia drag racing and Mid-West Pro Mod Series.
August 21 – NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series iHeartRadio 200 presented by CK Power
NASCAR Truck qualifying and 200-mile race; INDYCAR pole qualifying.
August 22 – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline
NTT IndyCar Series, Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000, vintage Indy Cars, stock cars.
September 18-19 – Street Car Takeover
October 2-4 – AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals
NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series national event
October 8-11 – NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Regional Finals
October 18 – Import face-Off
WWTR, formerly known as Gateway Motorsports Park, is located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis. For more information on WWTR, call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.wwtraceway.com.
