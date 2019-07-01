World Wide Technology Raceway unveils enlargement of road course

Wide Technology Raceway officials on June 26 unveiled the completion of its road course expansion. The multipurpose motorsports venue is just five miles from downtown St. Louis in Madison.

This expansion, designed by Tony Cotman of NZR Consulting, expands the track from 1.6 miles to 2.0 miles in total distance. In addition, the track enhancement creates a dynamic course configuration for the Formula Drift Series.

“This is a tremendous step to the next level for the future of road racing and drift events in the St. Louis region,” WWTR Executive Vice President and General Manager Chris Blair said. “The additional track length, as well as its unique configuration, will enable our venue to attract higher-level, spectator-driven road racing events. For the sport of drifting, our track now will host the series with the best grandstands, the largest suite structure, an expanded pit-and-paddock area and multiple configurations to provide the most entertaining events.”

The first event on the new configuration will be the Formula Drift Series on Aug. 9-10. The success of the series’ 2018 WWTR debut, which filled the infield paddock of the venue, was the motivation for the facility management and the sanctioning body to work together to invest in the future of the sport in the Midwest.

“Formula Drift is committed to WWTR and the St. Louis region for many years to come,” said Jim Liaw, president and co-founder of Formula Drift Holdings. “We are excited to be part of the new course configuration, as it will provide fans with more seating, our partners with world class hospitality options, a bigger paddock for the teams, a dynamic festival area as well as a challenging competition course layout. The incorporation of the oval track banking along with the other enhancements will make this event the most highly anticipated Black Magic Pro Championship and Link ECU Pro2 Championship events of the season.”

Upon completion of the August event, the track will begin working with existing and new road racing sanctioning groups on schedules and configurations. WWTR will continue to offer events on the traditional 1.6-mile course as well as the enhanced 2-mile configuration.

“This addition is already well-received by the local road racing community as well as the karting community,” Blair added. “This will enable our Gateway Kartplex to expand for multiple Super Track configurations, provide motorcycle groups the opportunity to host novice and pro configurations and enables St. Louis and the Metro East area to now host major international road racing events. It’s an exciting time to be a motorsports enthusiast in our area.”

For more information, call (618) 215-8888 or visit wwtraceway.com.

