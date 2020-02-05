WRESTLING: Aiming for Champaign

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Civic Memorial junior Caine Tyus gets his hand raised after getting a victory in the Mississippi Valley Conference Super Duals on Feb. 1. Tyus will begin his quest for another trip to the state tournament on Saturday, when he and the Eagles compete in the Class 2A Mascoutah Regional.

Five AdVantage area wrestling teams will begin their quest for the state tournament at State Farm Center on Saturday, when they compete in regional tournament action.

Alton and Granite City will wrestle in the Class 3A Granite City Regional at GCHS’ Memorial Gymnasium, Civic Memorial will compete in the Class 2A Mascoutah Regional and Roxana and East Alton-Wood River will be in the Class 1A EA-WR Regional at Memorial Gymnasium. All tournaments begin at 9 a.m.

The top three wrestlers in each weight class advance to sectionals, scheduled for Feb. 15. The state tournament will be at State Farm Center in Champaign.

Last year, four area wrestlers competed at state, two of them returned this year. They are Civic Memorial juniors Caleb and Caine Tyus. Last year, the brothers earned all-state honors in Class 2A as Caleb finished third at 120 and Caine came in sixth at 126.

The Tyus brothers were among eight sectional qualifiers for CM in 2019. The Eagles placed second to Triad in the Jersey Regional that year. Caleb Tyus and Colton Carisle won regional championships.

EA-WR and Roxana placed fourth and seventh, respectively, in the Class 1A Carlyle Regional a year ago. The Oilers had five sectional qualifiers, including Jake Erslon, who went on to place fourth at 170 at state. The Shells had just one sectional qualifier in Alex Maguire, who went on to place second at 152. Both Maguire and Erslon graduated in May.

Granite City will host a regional for the second year in a row. In last year's tournament, Alton finished sixth and Granite City placed eighth.

The Redbirds had just three sectional qualifiers, one of them returned this year and that's senior Kyle Hughes. Hughes won a regional at 285 in 2019.

The Warriors had only one sectional qualifier in George Kisor, who placed third at 170. Kisor, a senior, is wrestling at 160 this year.