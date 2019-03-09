Wrestling Cadet on top

× Expand CBC sophomore Vinny Zerban stands on top of the podium after winning the 132-pound championship of the Missouri Class 4 state tournament on Feb. 18 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.

A year ago, Vinny Zerban came up one point short of a Missouri state wrestling championship.

On Feb. 18, the CBC sophomore and Bethalto resident made sure he wasn’t going to come up short again.

Zerban cruised to his first Missouri state title, beating Lafayette’s Jaylen Carson by technical fall in the 132-pound championship match at the Missouri Class 4 state tournament at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. He won 17-2.

Still, he wasn’t satisfied.

“It was pretty good to win it, but I wasn’t that excited,” Zerban said. “I kind of knew that I was going to win. I just beat the kid handily the weekend before.”

Zerban’s effort helped CBC win its second straight state championship. The all-boys Catholic school from St. Louis won the tournament with 169.5 points. Liberty finished second with 159.5, and Park Hill came in third with 146.5.

The Cadets won the 2018 state tournament by 13.5 points.

“It’s a lot better this year than it was last year in winning a state championship,” Zerban said. “This year, I put in more effort in helping the team win a title. I thought when we first got in the tournament, our only hard competition was Liberty. But once we got into the finals, it was a three-team race. All three of us were going for the title.”

Last year, Zerban lost to Zai Orine of Seckman 8-7 in the 120-pound championship match. He finished with 30 wins.

After defeating Carson in the 132 finals, Zerban finished 43-3. He went 4-0 at state; three of those wins were by pins.

“I guess if I had a harder bracket, it could have been a little more exciting,” Zerban said.

The CBC sophomore said he was more excited about his semifinal match than he was in the finals. He pinned Park Hill’s Trey Crawford with 38 seconds left in the third period to advance to the championship match.

“I was really nervous and I didn’t know how it was going to turn out,” said Zerban, who defeated Blue Springs’ Jaxson McIntyre and Carthage’s Dagan Sappington in the first two rounds. “But I ended up pinning him and he’s a pretty good kid.”

CBC had eight wrestlers place in the top five at state. Zerban said since they’re losing just two wrestlers to graduation, the Cadets have a good shot of winning it all again in 2020.

“The team is still going to be pretty solid next year,” he said. “I think we’ll still take home the state title.”

Zerban said he has high hopes for himself in the future.

“Before my junior year, I want to be ranked in the top five in the country,” he said. “I want to win the Ironman tournament.”

Zerban competed with the Bethalto Bulls wrestling program in middle school.

“You have to really train to be good in wrestling, and that’s what I like about it,” Zerban said. “It mentally prepares you for life in general.”

