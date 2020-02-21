WRESTLING: Caleb Tyus wrestles for state title

Civic Memorial’s Caleb Tyus will make his run to become the program’s fifth state champion on Saturday in the 2A state tournament at Champaign’s State Farm Center.

Tyus defeated Victor Guzman of Rock Island 8-0 at 132 pounds on Friday to punch his ticket to the finals. He will square off with Washington’s Brody Norman in the championship match.

A win would let Tyus join three-time state champ Kip Kristoff (1982, ‘83, ‘85), Mark Kristoff (1982), Jason Christeson (1997) and David Pearce (2012) in the elite fraternity of Eagles’ state titlests.

His twin brother Caine Tyus is still alive in the semifinal wrestlebacks at 138 pounds, too. Caine lost 6-1 to top-ranked Noah Villarreal on Friday in the semifinals. He awaits his next opponent coming out of the quarterfinal wrestlebacks on Saturday morning.

Caine is looking to build on his sixth place medal at state last year at 126 pounds. Caleb captured third last season at 120 pounds.

The other Riverbend wrestler still alive at state is Alton’s Damien Jones (170). Jones picked up a 9-3 win over Glenbard East’s Doug Pham and then a 10-9 decision against Cole Pradel of Oswego to advance to the quarterfinal wrestlebacks. He will meet Evanston’s Ricardo Salinas on Saturday morning. A win will push Jones into the medal rounds. Jones, just a junior, is looking for his first state medal in his first trip to state.