WRESTLING: CM advances eight to sectionals

Photo by Bill Roseberry CM freshman Colton Carlisle battles with Triad's Will Hillard in the finals at 138 pounds at the 2A Jersey Regional on Saturday. Carlisle was one of two regional champions for the Eagles and eight sectional qualifiers overall. Alton, Granite City, East Alton-Wood River and Roxana all had sectional qualifiers on Saturday, too.

The regional round of the wrestling postseason is in the books and all of the teams in the AdVantage coverage area will be represented at sectionals.

The Civic Memorial Eagles led the way with 8 sectional qualifiers out of the Class 2A Jersey Regional. The East Alton-Wood River Oilers were next, advancing 5 grapplers, while Alton moves on 3 and Roxana and Granite City each qualified 1 wrestler.

Alton led the way with champions, getting titles from all 3 of its advancers. Garrett Sims won at 126 pounds, Pierre Evans was the champ at 152 and Kyle Hughes prevailed at 285 from the 3A Granite City Regional. All 3 were sectional qualifiers a year ago.

Granite City’s lone qualifier was George Kisor, who finished third at 170 pounds. The top 3 finishers advance to sectionals.

Caleb Tyus (126) and Colton Carlisle (138) were champions for CM in Jerseyville. Advancing with second place finishes for the Eagles were, Ben Skaggs (106), Caine Tyus (126), Peyton Bechtold (152), Adrian McDougle (160) and Briley Christeson (170). Evan Zobrist also qualified with a third place finish at 113 pounds.

Roxana’s Alex Maguire was the team’s lone sectional qualifier at the 1A Carlyle Regional. Maguire, a senior, is looking to build off his third place finish at state last season.

The Oilers also competed in Carlyle. Kylen Rose was their only champion at 160 pounds. EA-WR also got second place finishes from Jake Erslon (170), Josh Restivo (195) and Jacob Weller (285) and a third place finish from Aaron Niemeyer. Erslon was a state qualifier a year ago.

The Oilers and Shells are cast in the Carterville Sectional on Feb. 9, while CM heads to the Mahomet-Seymour Sectional and Alton and Granite City travel to the Joliet Central Sectional. The individual state tournament is scheduled for Feb. 14-16 at the University of Illinois’ State Farm Arena in Champaign.

None of the area teams were able to advance to the team dual sectional round of the postseason.