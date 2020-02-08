WRESTLING: Excelling on the mat

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Granite City's Dylan Boyd circles Belleville East's Warren Zeisset in the finals at 106 pounds Saturday at the Class 3A Granite City Regional. Boyd secured a 3-0 decision to become a regional champion as a freshman. He was 1 of 5 regional champions from the AdVantage coverage area. CM had 4, as 25 total area wrestlers advanced to sectionals.

A total of 25 AdVantage area wrestlers saw their seasons continue on Saturday as the regional round of the postseason got going.

The Granite City Warriors led the way with 6 qualifying grapplers out of the Class 3A Granite City Regional. Civic Memorial, East Alton-Wood River and Roxana all advanced 5, while Alton had 4 wrestlers move on.

The Eagles mopped up with 4 champions on Saturday at the 2A Mascoutah Regional. Ben Skaggs (106), Caleb Tyus (132), Caine Tyus (138) and Abe Wojcikiewicz (145) all captured regional titles. The only other regional champ from the AdVantage area was GCHS freshman Dylan Boyd at 106 pounds.

The top 3 wrestlers in each weight division advanced to the sectional round of the postseason.

CM also had Colton Carlisle (152) advance from the regional. Granite City saw Antonio Briagas (132), Braden Dippel (145), George Kisor (160), Seth Brooks (195) and Mason Kelly (220) advance. Dippel and Kisor were both second. Dippel injury defaulted, but will participate in the sectional, while Kisor lost 17-1 to Edwardsville’s Luke Odom, the top ranked wrestler in the state at 160. Odom also became the Tigers’ all-time winningest wrestler Saturday, surpassing Noah Surtin for that honor.

Also in Granite City, AHS qualified Yaveion Freeman (113), Lawson Bruce (160), Damien Jones (170) and Kyle Hughes (285) advance to the Quincy Sectional on Feb. 15. Jones was the Birds lone wrestler to advance to a championship match, finishing second at 170 after dropping a 3-1 decision to EHS’ Drew Gvillo in the finals.

Hughes was cast in one of the most stacked brackets in the state at heavyweight. Four wrestlers ranked in the top 10 in the state were wrestling in Granite City. Hughes, who won a regional a year ago, fell to eventual regional champ Lloyd Reynolds of Edwardsville, 2-1, in the semifinals. A No. 4 seed, Hughes then came back from a deficit to pin O’Fallon’s Mason Baker in 3:52 in the third-place match to advance.

EA-WR and Roxana were cast in the 1A EA-WR Regional on Saturday. The host Oilers advanced Aaron Niemeyer (106), Noah Mason (138), Nick Mason (145), Josh Franklin (160) and Josh Restivo (195). The Shells qualified Matthew Olbert (126), Cody Cherry (138), Corbin White (152), Tayson Gager (195) and Justin Laws (285). Restivo and Cherry were second place finishers.

Roxana finished second in the team standings in Wood River behind champion Vandalia. The Warriors were second to Edwardsville in Granite City, while CM took third in Mascoutah behind champion Triad and second place Cahokia.

EA-WR and Roxana now advance to the 1A Vandalia Sectional on Feb. 15, while the Eagles are back at the 2A Mascoutah Sectional and Alton and GCHS head to the 3A Quincy Sectional.