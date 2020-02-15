WRESTLING: Five alive

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Civic Memorial junior Caleb Tyus (left) will compete at the state wrestling tournament for the third straight year after winning a Class 2A sectional title on Saturday in Mascoutah.

Caleb and Caine Tyus are going back to the state wrestling tournament.

This time, the Civic Memorial juniors will have three newcomers going with them.

CM freshman Abe Wojcikiewicz, Alton junior Damien Jones and East Alton-Wood River sophomore Aaron Niemeyer will join the Tyus brothers as the only AdVantage area representatives at the state tournament, scheduled for Thursday through Saturday at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

Wojcikiewicz and the Tyuses are competing in 2A, Niemeyer in 1A and Jones in 3A. The Tyuses will be making their third straight trip to Champaign, while Wojciekiewicz, Niemeyer and Jones will make their first state appearances.

All five wrestlers qualified for state by finishing in the top four in sectional competition on Saturday. Caleb Tyus placed first at 132, Caine Tyus finished second at 138 and Wojciekiewicz came in third at 145 at the Class 2A Mascoutah Sectional. Niemeyer finished fourth at 106 in the Class 1A Vandalia Sectional and Jones placed third at 170 in the Class 3A Quincy Sectional.

Caleb Tyus defeated Mattoon's Kiefer Duncan 16-5 in the 132 championship match. He improved to 39-0.

Caine Tyus lost 5-0 to Bloomington's Ryan Gardner in the 138 title match and has a 38-3 record.

The Tyuses will look to earn more all-state recognition this weekend. Last year, Caleb and Caine finished third at 120 and sixth at 126, respectively, at state.

Wojciekiewicz will take a 39-7 record to state this weekend after beating Jacksonville's Trey Elliott 12-5 in the 145 third-place match.

CM also had Ben Skaggs (106) and Colton Carlisle (152) in sectionals, but both of them didn't qualify for state. Skaggs came up one win short of a state berth after losing to Mattoon's Brady Foster in overtime in the consolation semifinals.

Niemeyer lost to Shelbyville's Calvin Miller by disqualification in the 106 third-place match at Vandalia. The EA-WR sophomore clinched a state berth after pinning Litchfield's Alex Powell in the first period in the consolation semifinals. Niemeyer is 41-7.

The Oilers had five other sectional qualifiers, but none of them advanced to Champaign. They were Noah Mason (138), Nick Mason (145), Josh Franklin (160), Josh Restivo (195) and Justin Franklin (170).

Jones knocked off Edwardsville's Drew Gvillo 4-2 in the 170 third-place match at Quincy. After losing his first-round match, Jones rallied with four straight wins, including a 9-7 overtime victory over Plainfield Central's Mathieu Arsenault in the consolation semifinals that clinched him a state berth.

The Redbirds had three other sectional qualifiers -- Yaveion Freeman (113), Lawson Bruce (160) and Kyle Hughes (285). Hughes came up a victory short of going to state after losing to Providence Catholic's Ryan Boersma 6-1 in the consolation semifinals. He beat Boersma 4-2 in a first-round match on Friday.

Roxana and Granite City saw their seasons come to an end at sectionals on Saturday.

The Shells had five wrestlers competing in the Vandalia Sectional. Two of them -- Matt Olbert at 126 and Cody Cherry at 138 -- were eliminated in the consolation semifinals, coming up one win short of a state berth. Roxana's other sectional qualifiers were Corbin White (152), Tayson Gager (195) and Justin Laws (285).

The Warriors had six wrestlers at the Quincy Sectional after having just one sectional qualifier a year ago. Dylan Boyd (106), Antonio Briagas (132), Braden Dippel (145), George Kisor (160), Seth Brooks (195) and Mason Kelly (220) represented Granite City, which didn't have any state qualifiers for the third year in a row.