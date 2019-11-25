WRESTLING: Grappling to a new year

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Eric Roberson returns for his 24th season as Alton wrestling coach this winter.

Last winter, the Civic Memorial wrestling team turned in an outstanding season that included a pair of all-state medalists.

At 6 p.m. tonight, the Eagles will begin their quest for another strong season as they take on Belleville East in a dual match at CM.

CM will be the first AdVantage-area school to start its wrestling season.

East Alton-Wood River will begin its season at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a quadrangular match against CM, Carlyle and Pittsfield at home.

Granite City will travel to Mount Zion on Wednesday to compete in a quadrangular against Mount Zion, East St. Louis and Cahokia at 4 p.m.

Alton has a triangular against Limestone and Moline at 11 a.m. Saturday at Moline.

Roxana has a triangular against Althoff and Hillsboro at 6 p.m. on Dec. 6 at Hillsboro.

Brothers Caine and Caleb Tyus, now juniors, were the all-state medalists for the Eagles last year and are among the top returning wrestlers for this season. Caleb and Caine finished third and sixth, respectively, in CLass 2A at 120 and 126.

The Eagles had runner-up finishes in the CM Holiday and Class 2A Jersey Regional tournaments and placed third at the Mascoutah Tournament in the 2018-19 season.

Roxana and EA-WR each had an all-state placewinner last winter, but they both have graduated. Alex Maguire finished second in 1A at 152 for the Shells and Jake Erslon placed fourth at 170 in 1A for the Oilers.

Alton had three sectional qualifiers in Garrett Sims (126), Pierre Evans (152) and Kyle Hughes (285), but none of them qualified for state.

Granite City had one sectional qualifier in George Kisor at 170, but he didn't advance to Champaign.