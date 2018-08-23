WRESTLING: Ready for the world

Huebner

Eric Huebner of Bethalto qualified for the Combat Wrestling World Championships in October in St. Louis after finishing 3-0 in the +100 kg division in national competition on July 21 at Parkway Central High School in St. Louis.

Huebner earned a gold medal after placing first in an eight-man, single-elimination bracket. Keith Steinocher was awarded the silver and Gabe Beauperthuy picked up the bronze.

Huebner, an all-state placewinner at 160 for Civic Memorial in 2005, will be representing Team USA at the world championships.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter