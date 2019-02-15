WRESTLING: Roxana’s Maguire going for state title

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Alex Maguire will wrestle for a state title at the 1A state wrestling tournament at 152 pounds on Saturday in Champaign. Here is Maguire wrestling at state last season.

Roxana’s Alex Maguire will be going for gold Saturday.

The senior is wrestling for a state title in the Class 1A individual state wrestling tournament at 152 pounds at the State Farm Center in Champaign. Maguire defeated Wes Girardi of Dee-Mack in a 8-6 decision in the semifinals on Friday.

He will square off with Brody Ivey of Sterling Newman in the finals on Saturday, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. The championship round will start at 113 pounds.

Ivey is the top ranked wrestler in the state, while Maguire is No. 2.

Civic Memorial’s Caleb and Caine Tyus both dropped their semifinal matches in 2A on Friday, but will wrestle in the lower medal rounds on Saturday.

Caleb lost 9-7 to Anthony Schickel of Oak Forest in the semifinals at 120 pounds. He now wrestles in the semifinal wrestlebacks, which begin at 11 a.m. Saturday. A win propels him into the third-place match, while a loss sends him to the fifth-place match. Medals are awarded to the top six finishers in each class.

Caine is in the semifinal wrestlebacks at 126 pounds. He lost via a tech fall to the No. 1 wrestler in the state, Dean Hamiti of Joliet Catholic, in the semifinals Friday.

East Alton’s Jake Erslon is also still alive in 1A at 170 pounds, but needs another win to secure his position in the medal rounds. Erslon pinned Nolan Bryant of Peotone in 5:50 and then earned a 10-0 major decision over Jacob Rodawold of Wilmington in wrestlebacks Friday.

Erslon meets Colin Dvorak of Lena-Winslow in the quarterfinal wrestlebacks beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. Dvorak is ranked No. 4 in the state at 170 in 1A.

Other local wrestlers besides Maguire who are vying for state titles on Saturday include, Althoff’s Anthony Federico (132, 1A) and Max Kristoff (145, 1A), Cahokia’s Jacob Bullock (220, 2A), Belleville West’s Josh Koderhandt (113, 3A) and Noah Surtin of Edwardsville (120, 3A).