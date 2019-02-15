WRESTLING: Semifinal trio

The trio of Civic Memorial’s Caleb and Caine Tyus and Roxana’s Alex Maguire are all through to the semifinals at the individual state wrestling tournament in Champaign.

All three went 2-0 on Thursday in the opening day of action. The semifinals will get underway at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. East Alton-Wood River’s Jake Erslon is also still alive in the wrestlebacks.

Maguire, who finished third at the 1A state tournament a year ago, made his mark Thursday by earning a pair of pin victories. He pinned Heyworth’s Ryan Graves in 4:20 in his opening round match at 152 pounds. He then stuck Dwight’s Cade Emerson in 2:48 in the quarterfinals.

Maguire, the No. 2 ranked wrestler in the state, now meets No. 4 ranked Wes Girardi of Dee-Mack in the semifinals.

Caleb Tyus, who is an honorable mention at 120 in 2A, started his Thursday with a pin in 55 seconds over Nazerth’s Jackson Fowler. In the quarters he earned a 7-5 decision against Grant Peterson of Peoria Notre Dame.

Caleb squares off with Anthony Schickel of Oak Forest in the semifinals. Schickel is ranked No. 2 in the state.

Caine Tyus grinded out his first victory, winning by sudden victory over Sean Crump of Niles Notre Dame. His quarterfinal win came via a 6-2 decision against Michael Myers of Rock Island. Myers is an honorable mention in the state at 126 pounds.

Caine, who is unranked in the state, now meets top ranked Dean Hamiti of Joliet Catholic in the semifinals.

EA-WR’s Erslon, who qualified for state for the second straight season, fell 3-2 to No. 3 ranked Steven Speaker II of Mercer County in his 1A first round match at 170 pounds.

The senior for the Oilers now wrestles Nolan Bryant of Peotone in the wrestlebacks Friday.

The state tournament continues through Saturday at Champaign’s State Farm Arena.