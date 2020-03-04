WRESTLING: Seven qualify for IWCOA sectionals

Dylan Boyd celebrated another regional title on March 1.

Boyd

The Granite City freshman came out on top in the 113-pound division of the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Freshman/Sophomore Althoff Catholic Regional in Belleville.

Now, Boyd will get an opportunity to qualify for the IWCOA freshman/sophomore state tournament at his home school as he will be one of seven area wrestlers competing in the IWCOA sectional tournament at Granite City High School. The top four placers in each division qualify for the state tournament, scheduled for March 14 and 15 at Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield.

The other area sectional qualifiers are Seth Brooks, Dorian Arguelles and Mason Kelly of Granite City, Shane Scott and Deontae Forest of Alton and Josiah Oliver of Roxana. The top four finishers in regionals advance to sectionals.

There will also be a girls division in sectionals, with the top three individuals in each division qualifying for state.

A month ago, Boyd won a Class 3A Granite City Regional title at 106. He came shy of a state berth and finished with a team-high 37 wins.

At the IWCOA Althoff Regional, Boyd beat Waterloo's Gavin Hearren in the 113 finals to earn a berth to sectionals.

Brooks and Arguelles also won regional titles. Arguelles beat Marion's Kanye Gunn 5-3 in the 285 finals and Brooks pinned Collinsville's Seth Sorenson in the 182 title match.

Kelly finished fourth at 220 to qualify for sectionals.

Forest finished second at 120, Scott placed third at 170 and Oliver came in fourth at 145.