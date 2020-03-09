WRESTLING: Springfield-bound

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Granite City freshman Dylan Boyd qualified for the IWCOA state tournament by placing first at 113 at the Granite City Sectional on Saturday. He's one of five Granite City wrestlers who will be competing at state over the weekend in Springfield.

Five Granite City Warriors and three Alton Redbirds will be competing in the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Freshman/Sophomore State Tournament this weekend at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield.

Dorian Arguelles, Dylan Boyd, Seth Brooks, Mason Kelly and Emma Robinson of Granite City and Deontae Forest, Antonio Phillips and Shane Scott of Alton will represent the AdVantage area at the two-day state tournament, scheduled for Friday and Saturday. Arguelles, Boyd, Brooks, Kelly, Forest and Scott will compete in the boys division and Phillips and Robinson will compete in the girls group.

All eight wrestlers qualified for state by finishing in the top three at the Granite City Sectional on Saturday at Granite City High School. Boyd (113), Brooks (182) and Robinson (220 girls) won sectional titles, Kelly (220 boys), Arguelles (285), Forest (120) and Scott (170) finished second and Phillips came in third at 126 girls.

The top four finishers at sectionals in the boys division advance to state. The top three in the girls group qualify for Springfield.

Josiah Oliver of Roxana also competed at sectionals, but was eliminated in the consolation semifinals at 145.