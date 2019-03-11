WRESTLING: Success in Springfield

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Alton junior Khaila Hughes placed third in the 145-pound girls division of the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state tournament over the weekend at Springfield.

The Alton Redbirds and the Civic Memorial Eagles each had a pair of state placewinners at the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Freshman/Sophomore and Girls state tournament over the weekend at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield.

Peyton Bechtold finished third at 152 and Briley Christeson came in sixth at 170 for CM, and Khaila Hughes placed third at 145 and Damien Jones was seventh at 152 for Alton. Bechtold, Christeson and Jones competed in the freshman/sophomore boys division, while Hughes wrestled in the girls division.

All four state placewinners won titles at the IWCOA South Sectional at Granite City High School on March 2.

Hughes, who won a state title at 146 last year, defeated Kaneland's Marissa Vanik 4-0 in the third-place match. She lost to Sara Sulejmani of Stevenson 17-2 in the semifinals.

Jones defeated Stacey Terry of Homewood-Flossmoor 13-12 in the seventh-place match at 152.

Bechtold cruised to an 11-1 win over Lyons Township's Will Bettis in the 152 third-place match, while Christeson lost 15-4 to Lena Winslow's Gavin Keeffer in the 170 fifth-place match. A month ago, the CM wrestlers competed in the Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Sectional during the high school season, but didn't qualify for state.

A total of 12 area wrestlers competed at the IWCOA state tournament. Granite City had four wrestlers at state, but none of them placed. Alton and CM also had four state qualifiers apiece.