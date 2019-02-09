WRESTLING: The traveling quartet

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Civic Memorial's Caleb Tyus won a sectional title at 120 pounds on Saturday at the Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Sectional and qualified for state for the second year in a row.

A year ago, Roxana's Alex Maguire picked up his first all-state medal at the state wrestling tournament, placing third at 145 in Class 1A.

Now, Maguire is looking to become the school's seventh wrestler to earn two or more all-state medals.

Maguire earned another trip to Champaign after winning a sectional championship at 152 at the Class 1A Carterville Sectional on Saturday. He pinned J.D. Sexton of St. Thomas More in the title match and improved to 36-4.

Maguire will be Roxana's lone representative at the state tournament, which starts Thursday at the State Farm Center. He also will join Civic Memorial sophomores Caleb and Caine Tyus and East Alton-Wood River senior Jake Erslon as the only Riverbend wrestlers at the three-day event. All four wrestlers will be competing at state for the second straight year.

Caleb Tyus also won a sectional title, placing first at 120 at the Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Sectional on Saturday. He pinned Glenwood's Garrett Chrisman in the championship match and improved to 42-2.

Caine Tyus finished third at 126 after pinning Springfield's Jesse Stewart in the third-place match. He's now 37-8.

Erslon placed third at 170 at the Class 1A Carterville Sectional. The EA-WR senior defeated Carlinville's Tristan Burns 21-6 in the third-place match and improved to 40-6.

Alton and Granite City saw their wrestling seasons came to a close at the Class 3A Joliet Central Sectional. Alton had three sectional qualifiers -- Garrett Sims, Pierre Evans and Kyle Hughes -- but none of them advanced to state. Granite City's only sectional qualifier, George Kisor, finished 0-2 at 170.