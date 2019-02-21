Wrestling trifecta

More than 600 wrestlers from about 60 wrestling clubs competed in the Trinity Belt series, set over three separate tournaments in the area during the 2018-2019 Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation season.

To win a Trinity Belt, a wrestler had to finish first place at the Granite City Kids Holiday Classic on Dec. 30, the O’Fallon Panther Pummel on Feb. 9, and the Belleville Little Devils Open on Feb. 16-17. All three of these tournaments bring in top grapplers from Illinois and Missouri.

Only six wrestlers completed the trifecta and earned a Trinity Belt. Of the six belt winners, four wrestle for the Bulls Wrestling Club of Bethalto. Bulls grapplers Noah Thomas, age 7, Braden Rayner, 8, Avery Jaime, 9, and Bradley Ruckman, 11, all left Trinity Belt champions. On top of winning the Trinity Belt, Ruckman was named outstanding wrestler at the Little Devils Open.

The Trinity Belt will be awarded to the wrestlers at the IKWF Sectional Tournament set for March 2 at Highland High School.

