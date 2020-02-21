WRESTLING: Twin attack

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp CM's Caleb Tyus is through to the Class 2A state semifinals at 132 pounds after going 2-0 on the first day at the individual state tournament on Thursday. Here Tyus competes at the CM Tournament earlier this season.

Civic Memorial’s twin tandem of juniors Caleb and Caine Tyus are through to Class 2A state semifinal matches after the first day at University of Illinois’ State Farm Center.

Both went 2-0 on the opening day at state. Caleb (41-0) pinned Ivan Corral of Oak Forest in 3:00 and then earned a 2-0 decision over Ottawa’s Luke Fleming in the 132-pound bracket. Now Caleb, ranked No. 4 in the state, meets No. 5 rated Victor Guzman of Rock Island in the semifinals at 132 on Friday.

Caine (40-3) pinned Elijah Reyes of Antioch in 3:38 and then grabbed a 7-3 decision against A.J. Heeg of Lemont at 138 pounds. Ranked No. 4 at 138, Caine now has a date with the top ranked Noah Villarreal of Aurora Christian in the semis on Friday.

Caleb finished third at 120 pounds as a sophomore, while Caine was sixth at 126 in 2019. They will both find themselves on the medal stand again this season.

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Here Caine Tyus of CM competes in the CM Tournament earlier this season. On Thursday, Tyus went 2-0 on the opening day of the individual state tournament in Champaign to advance to the semifinals at 138 pounds on Friday.

Two other Riverbend area wrestlers, freshman Abe Wojcikiewicz (145) of CM and junior Damien Jones (170) of Alton, will compete in wrestlebacks on Friday.

Wojcikiewicz lost via a 24-9 technical fall to Kyle Shickel of Lemont on Thursday. He battles Deerfield’s Ben Shvartsman in the wrestlebacks on Friday at 145.

In Class 3A, Jones dropped a 6-3 decision to Ron Kruse of Hinsdale Central in the opening match at 170. He draws Doug Pham of Glenbard East in wrestlebacks on Friday.

East Alton-Wood River sophomore Aaron Niemeyer, who was disqualified in the third-place match in the 1A Vandalia Sectional at 106 pounds was unable to compete at state after the disqualification.

The state tournament will continue through Saturday in Champaign.

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Freshman Abe Wojcikiewicz of CM dropped into the wrestlebacks at 145 pounds on Thursday at state after losing his opening round match. He's back in action on Friday. Here he competes in the CM Tournament early in the season.