WRESTLING: Tyus twins lead state contingency

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry CM's Caleb Tyus competes in the Class 2A state finals at 132 pounds on Saturday at Champaign's State Farm Center. He finished in second place and competed in the 12th state finals match in Eagles' history.

With all of the state participants from the Riverbend tentatively set to return to the mat next season, the 2020 individual state wrestling tournament was definitely a positive one.

Civic Memorial had a pair of juniors in twin brothers Caleb and Caine Tyus and a freshman in Abe Wojcikiewicz, while Alton had junior Damien Jones.

The Tyuses were the headliners, with Caleb earning second place at 132 pounds and Caine third at 138 in the Class 2A division. Jones fell a win short of the medal rounds at 170 in 3A, while Wojcikiewicz was 0-2 in his first state appearance at 145 in 2A. Jones was 2-2 at state and closed the season at 36-13, while Wojcikiewicz finished up 39-9.

Caleb had a shot to become the fifth state champion in CM history and earn the seventh individual championship, but fell 7-2 to Washington’s Brody Norman in the finals. The Eagles are now 6-6 all-time in 12 state championship matches. Caleb finished the season at 42-1.

Caine lost his semifinal match to eventual state champ Noah Villarreal of Aurora Christian at 138 on Friday, but responded by beating Mascoutah’s Kylan Montgomery 4-0 and then Bryce Shelton of Woodstock Marian 6-3 in the third-place match. Caine’s final record was 42-4.

As sophomores, Caleb finished third at 120 and Caine was sixth at 126.

“I’ve had these guys a long time, since they were little kids, so it’s been a little special and knowing we have another year with them we’re excited,” CM head coach Jeremy Christeson said.

It was bittersweet on an emotional level for the twin tandem. On Friday it was Caleb ending on a win in the semis, with Caine downtrodden from a loss. Saturday saw the roles reversed with Caine victorious in his last match and Caleb falling in his final bout.

“Caleb getting to the finals pushed me to try and get third instead of falling back and getting sixth,” Caine said.

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Caine Tyus of CM competes at the 2A state tournament at 138 pounds on Saturday at the University of Illinois. He finished in third place after taking sixth as a sophomore at 126 pounds.

While Caleb was sad after his finals loss, he could reflect on an improved season for he and his brother.

“It’s a great improvement from last year,” Caleb said. “We both wrestled better and got better over the summer. It’s great to see both of us succeed.”

Their talents in the wrestling room and relationship as siblings definitely helped with that mat maturation.

“In the practice room we push each other a lot,” Caleb said. “It’s a lot of scrambles and stalemates.”

Seeing the tradition of the CM program helps push the dynamic duo, too. Caleb and Caine captured the 29th and 30th all-time state medals for the Eagles on Saturday.

“If you look in the stands there are a lot of the state titlests there which really pushes me to do better myself,” Caine said. “They congratulate me, which makes me feel better.”

Christeson keeps those success stories close to the program, but stresses individuality for all his grapplers at the same time.

“We have David Pearce in the room and there are a lot of really good reminders,” Christeson said. “There are a lot of really good wrestlers who come through the program and a lot of them that are still involved and help out. They all know the tradition, but the biggest thing is don’t be like David, don’t be like Jason (Christeson), don’t be like Kip (Kristoff), be like you, do your thing and go get yours.”

CM ALL-TIME STATE CHAMPIONS AND RUNNER-UPS

Kip Kristoff — 1st (AA, 98 pounds, 1982)

Mark Kristoff — 1st (AA, 138 pounds, 1982)

Kip Kristoff — 1st (AA, 112 pounds, 1983)

Kip Kristoff — 1st (AA, 145 pounds, 1985)

Jason Christeson — 1st (AA, 171 pounds, 1997)

Ian Darr — 2nd (AA, 275 pounds, 2005)

David Pearce — 2nd (2A, 103 pounds, 2009)

Brandon Snyder — 2nd (2A, 112 pounds, 2009)

Chris Williams — 2nd (2A, 130 pounds, 2010)

David Pearce — 2nd (2A, 130 pounds, 2011)

David Pearce — 1st (2A, 126 pounds, 2012)

Caleb Tyus — 2nd (2A, 132 pounds, 2020)