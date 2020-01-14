WRESTLING: Warriors to hold fundraiser for Groetecke

The Granite City Warriors wrestling team has scheduled a fundraiser for GCHS senior David Groetecke at 5 p.m. on Jan. 15 at Dairy Queen at 3260 Nameoki Road.

Groetecke

Grotecke was admitted to the hospital after getting in a serious car accident on Jan. 11, fracturing his neck and shoulder and suffering a collapsed lung and brain trauma.

Portion of the sales at the fundraiser at Dairy Queen will go to the Groetecke family to help pay for medical bills.

The wrestling team is also selling T-shirts and they'll be available for $10 at Room 246 at GCHS. Proceeds also will be donated to the Groetecke family.

Also, the Lions Den Wrestling Academy has scheduled a taco sale fundraiser from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Feb. 1 at Nick's Bar and Grill at 3900 Nameoki. The event will donate 25 percent of the sales to the Groetecke family.

Groetecke has been one of the top performers for the GCHS wrestling team the last two years. This winter, he finished second in the Joe Bee Memorial Tournament and placed ninth in the William "Red" Schmitt Holiday Tournament in the 170-pound class. Last year, he finished with a 16-10 record and placed fourth at 160 in the Class 3A Granite City Regional, coming up one place short of qualifying for sectionals.