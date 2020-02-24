WRESTLING: Zerban places third at state for CBC

× Expand Submitted photo CBC junior and Bethalto resident Vinny Zerban (second left) stands on the podium with his third-place medal in the 160-pound division at the Missouri Class 4 state wrestling tournament on Feb. 22 in Columbia, Mo.

CBC junior and Bethalto resident Vinny Zerban didn't win another state championship in wrestling this year.

But he picked up his third all-state medal, placing third in the 160-pound division at the Missouri Class 4 state tournament on Feb. 22 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. Zerban defeated Waynesville's Aaron McDaniel 8-0 in the third-place match.

Zerban, who has been competing with the CBC program since he was a freshman, finished 35-5. He now has 108 victories in his prep wrestling career.

Last year, Zerban won a state championship after beating Lafayette's Jaylen Carson by technical fall in the 132-pound title match. He also helped the Cadets win their second straight team state title.

The year before, Zerban lost to Zai Orine of Seckman 8-7 in the 120-pound championship match.

Zerban's chances of winning another state title ended in the semifinals, where he lost 2-1 to eventual champion Drake Smith of Liberty in the semifinals. The junior bounced back with a victory over Fort Zumwalt North's Chance Cole in the wrestlebacks and a win over McDaniel in the third-place match.

CBC's two-year run as state champions ended with a fourth-place finish in the team standings with 106.5 points. Liberty, Park Hill and Staley -- all from the Kansas City area -- finished in the top three.

Zerban competed with the Bethalto Bulls wrestling program in middle school.