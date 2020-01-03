Year of the champ

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Jayden Ulrich of East Alton-Wood River placed first in the shot put in the Class 2A state girls track meet in Charleston to win her first state crown.

× Expand photo by Theo Tate The Marquette Catholic boys soccer team poses with its second-place trophy at the Class 1A state tournament in November.

For the first time in three years, the Riverbend had a state track champion in 2019.

Jayden Ulrich of East Alton-Wood River came out on top in the shot put in the IHSA Class 2A state track meet on May 18 in Charleston, winning with a throw of 46 feet, 9.5 inches. She also became the first EA-WR girl to win a state crown in track.

Ulrich’s performance was among the biggest sports stories in the Riverbend in 2019. The area was successful in the prep sports scene, having 12 athletes — including Ulrich — earning all-state medals and eight teams qualifying for state competition.

A celebration in Charleston

With her victory in the shot put, Ulrich became the first Riverbend athlete since Alton’s LaJarvia Brown to win a state track championship. She also placed second in the discus, making her the first EA-WR girl to earn all-state honors in two events.

“It really surprised me,” Ulrich said. “I didn’t think I would do that well.”

Ulrich finished with a strong sophomore season, getting nine wins in the shot put and three in the discus. She also placed first in the shot put at the Illinois Indoor Top Times Championships on March 23 in Bloomington and helped the Oilers win the Madison County small-school title.

Ulrich now has three all-state medals in her two-year prep track career. She finished fourth in the shot put in 2018.

A remarkable run

The Marquette Catholic boys soccer team came close to winning a state title in ‘19.

The Explorers fell 2-1 to the Chicago University High Maroons in the Class 1A state championship game on Nov. 2 at EastSide Centre in East Peoria. Marquette finished 19-4-5 and captured its third state trophy in program history. The Alton school captured 1A state titles in 2012 and 2017.

“I’m so proud of this team,” Marquette senior Noah McClintock said. “There are so many good players who are going to come back next year and honestly, I can see them coming back next year and I can see them winning.”

Marquette had strong seasons from McClintock and seniors Aaron Boulch and Nick LaFata. Boulch earned all-state honors, while McClintock and LaFata were named to the all-sectional team. The trio combined for 55 goals.

Team successes

Besides the Marquette boys soccer team, the Marquette girls golf team, the Roxana cross country squad and the Alton and Roxana boys bowling teams qualified for state competition. The Civic Memorial, Roxana and Marquette football teams all qualified for the postseason in 2019, too.

Also, the area had regional championships from the Marquette boys basketball, girls golf and boys soccer teams, the Alton boys basketball and boys bowling squads and the CM girls basketball and boys soccer teams and sectional titles from the Marquette boys soccer and girls track teams.

All-state winners

Bria Thurman, Jeanea Epps, Deonte McGoy, Cassius Havis and Noah Clancy of Alton, Maura Niemeier and brothers Caleb and Caine Tyus of Civic Memorial, Jake Erslon and Hannah Sechrest of EA-WR and Alex Maguire of Roxana were the area’s other all-state medalists this year.

Thurman, Epps, McGoy, Havis, Niemeier and Sechrest earned all-state medals in track. Maguire, Erlson and the Tyuses were state placewinners in wrestling. Clancy picked up his second straight all-state medal in swimming after placing third in the 100-yard backstroke.

Other highlights in 2019

Among the area athletes who signed letters of intent to play sports at the Division I level were Ashlyn Betz, softball (Valparaiso); and Riley Phillips, baseball (Louisville) of Alton; Jenna Christeson, softball (SIU Carbondale), of Civic Memorial; Stephen Hasse, soccer (Niagara) of Marquette Catholic; and Cree Stumpf, cross country and track (SIUE) of Roxana.

Gordon Madrey (boys bowling) of Civic Memorial; Gracie Piar (girls golf) of Marquette Catholic and Janelynn Wirth (girls cross country) of Roxana captured individual regional titles.

Civic Memorial girls basketball and football, EA-WR’s boys and girls track teams, Marquette Catholic’s football, boys and girls soccer, boys golf, girls volleyball and boys cross country and Roxana boys and girls cross country teams won conference titles

Alton Middle School’s seventh- and eighth-grade girls basketball teams won state titles. The seventh-grade team captured its second straight crown, while the eighth-graders won their first state championship.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter