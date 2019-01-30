YOUTH BASKETBALL: Blazin' Bullets

× Expand Submitted photo The East Alton eighth-grade boys basketball team poses with its IESA Class 8-3A Regional 15 championship plaque on Tuesday at Medora Elementary School. East Alton defeated Gillespie in the finals to advance to the sectional championship game against Vandalia next week. Pictured are (front row, left to right) Jordyn Mellenthin, Tyler Robinson, LJ Walker, Chris Carpenter, Se'Maj Johnson-Joiner, Seth Slayden and Miguel Romero (back row) Assistant coach Eric Hensley, Landon Tinnon, Lucas Moore, Truth Branch, Brayden St. Peters, Aidan Loeffelman, Ayden Tinnon and head coach Pete Kleeman.

The East Alton Middle School eighth-grade boys basketball team accomplished some history on Tuesday.

The Bullets defeated Gillespie 36-27 in the IESA Class 8-3A Southwestern Regional 16 championship at Medora Elementary School, making it the first time an East Alton boys basketball team has won a regional title.

The Bullets are now 15-7 and will play Vandalia in the Sectional 8 championship game at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at Vandalia Middle School. Vandalia (21-2) defeated Auburn Junior High 41-40 in the Regional 15 title game on Tuesday.

The sectional champion advances to the Class 8-3A state tournament at Unity Junior High School in Tolono on Feb. 9.

East Alton, the No. 4 seed in the Southwestern Regional, won three games in four days to captured the title. The Bullets cruised to a 58-19 win over No. 5 Staunton in the first round and upset top-seeded Southwestern 42-37 in overtime in the semifinals to qualify for the finals against third-seeded Gillespie.

Truth Branch, Chris Carpenter, Se'Maj Johnson-Joiner, Aidan Loeffelman, Jordyn Mellenthin, Lucas Moore, Tyler Robinson, Miguel Romero, Brayden St. Peters, Seth Slayden, Ayden Tinnon, Landon Tinnon and LJ Walker make up the East Alton squad. Pete Kleeman is the head coach and Eric Hensley is the assistant.

Slayden is the all-time leading scorer in East Alton school history with 331 points. He broke the old mark of 292, which was set by Shane Tinnon in the 1997-98 season.