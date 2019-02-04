YOUTH BASKETBALL: Celebration in Chatham

× Expand Submitted photo The Alton Middle School eighth-grade boys basketball team poses with its regional championship trophy on Jan. 31 at Glenwood Junior High School in Chatham after beating Jacksonville in the finals.

The regional titles continue to pile up for the Alton Middle School eighth-grade boys basketball program.

AMS cruised to a 52-40 victory over Jacksonville in the IESA Class 8-4A Regional 15 finals at Glenwood Middle School in Chatham on Jan. 31. It's the 11th straight regional championship for the Junior Redbirds eighth-grade boys basketball program.

AMS (14-9) will play the East St. Louis Clark Cardinals in the Sectional 8 championship game at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 at Trimpe Middle School in Bethalto. Clark (22-2) defeated crosstown rival Lincoln 56-50 in the Regional 16 title game on Jan. 29 at Clark Junior High School.

The sectional winner advances to the Class 8-4A state tournament on Feb. 9 at Urbana Middle School. Alton, the No. 2 seed, started the seven-team regional tournament play on Jan. 26 with a 44-12 win over seventh-seeded Roxana. The Junior Redbirds edged Glenwood 41-40 in the semifinals on Jan. 28 to advance to the championship game against top-seeded Jacksonville.