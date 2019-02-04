YOUTH BASKETBALL: Celebration in Chatham

The regional titles continue to pile up for the Alton Middle School eighth-grade boys basketball program.

AMS cruised to a 52-40 victory over Jacksonville in the IESA Class 8-4A Regional 15 finals at Glenwood Middle School in Chatham on Jan. 31. It's the 11th straight regional championship for the Junior Redbirds eighth-grade boys basketball program.

AMS (14-9) will play the East St. Louis Clark Cardinals in the Sectional 8 championship game at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 at Trimpe Middle School in Bethalto. Clark (22-2) defeated crosstown rival Lincoln 56-50 in the Regional 16 title game on Jan. 29 at Clark Junior High School.

The sectional winner advances to the Class 8-4A state tournament on Feb. 9 at Urbana Middle School. Alton, the No. 2 seed, started the seven-team regional tournament play on Jan. 26 with a 44-12 win over seventh-seeded Roxana. The Junior Redbirds edged Glenwood 41-40 in the semifinals on Jan. 28 to advance to the championship game against top-seeded Jacksonville.