YOUTH BASKETBALL: March madness in the park

The Mavericks hoist their Granite City Park District fifth and sixth-grade division championship tournament trophy on Wednesday.

The Granite City Park District basketball season ended this week with four teams walking out of Memorial Gymnasium with tournament championships.

The champions were the Money Squad (seventh and eighth-grade boys), the Mavericks (fifth and sixth-grade boys), the Raiders (seventh and eighth-grade girls) and the Red Devils (fifth and sixth grade boys).

Tournaments in each division were played from Monday through Thursday at the Granite City High School gym. The Money Squad was the last team to win a title as it defeated the Predators in the championship game on Thursday.

Out of the three tournament champions, three of them -- Money Squad, Raiders and Red Devils -- won regular season titles.

The Money Squad, which finished 9-1 during the regular season, was coached by Rob Grady and its players were Alex Boyer, Mario Brown, Elijah Grady, Kyle Hillier, Johnnie Smith, Landon Tindell and Dymani Walker.

The Raiders were coached by Roger Laws and their players are Samara Davis, Olivia Gray, Gwyneth Hale, Emma Martinez, Bella Rees, Isabella Robinson, Isabella Uhlry and Alex Werner. They defeated the Cheetahs in the seventh and eighth-grade girls championship game on Tuesday.

The Red Devils were coached by Craig Sykes and their roster is comprised of Chloe Book, Savannah Brann, Savannah Brown, Emilee Connolly, De'Meschia Davis, Lydia Hale, Addison Ronk, Megan Sykes and Ellie Taylor. They beat the Billikens in the title game on Monday.

The Mavericks, the No. 3 seed, defeated top-seeded Blue Devils 22-13 in the fifth and sixth grade title game on Wednesday. They pulled off a 30-28 win over the second-seeded Hawks in the semifinals.

The Blue Devils, Hawks and Mavericks finished in a tie for first at 8-2 during the regular season, but the Blue Devils were awarded the top seed due to a tiebreaker.

The Mavericks are coached by Jason Aaron and their players are Alex Aaron, Jake Cadigan, Layne Gray, Clark Goodman, Jacob Kary, Reid Miller, Kethan Noel, Justin Schrage, Henry Stirniman and Cooper Toth.

The Granite City Park District basketball league has had its playoff tournaments at GCHS since 2002, the same year the league began.

The Red Devils pose with their Granite City Park District fifth and sixth-grade regular season and tournament championship trophies on Monday.

The Money Squad poses with its Granite City Park District seventh and eighth grade boys regular season and tournament championship trophies on Thursday.