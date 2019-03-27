YOUTH BASKETBALL: Soaring to a state title

× Expand Submitted photo The Bethalto Jr. Eagles won a state championship in the fourth-grade division of the Illinois Middle School State Basketball Championships on March 17 in Rockford. Pictured are (back row) Coach Erik Frankford, Julia Goodman, Audrey Frankford, Maycee Prior, Allie Truetzschler, coach Jose Silva (front row) Addie Jeffery, Abbi Crawford, Mariana Silva.

The Bethato Jr. Eagles captured a state title in the fourth-grade division of the Illinois Middle School Basketball Championship tournament on March 17 in Rockford, defeating the Lincoln-Way Xplosion 27-15 in the title game at the UW Health Sports Factory.

The squad finished 5-0 in the tournament.

The Jr. Eagles began tournament play on March 15 with a 15-14 win over the Lincolnway Xplosion -- a team from Mokena -- in pool play. The next day, they beat the Immanuel Lutheran Palatine Bobcats 41-1 and the Hillsboro Jr. Toppers 29-5.

Bethalto defeated STC Storm Tomalak 20-6 on March 17 in its final game of pool play before defeating the Xplosion in the championship game hours later.

The Jr. Eagles were among 111 qualified teams from 14 divisions from fourth to eighth grade that played in the second annual event. Games were played at the UW Health Sports Factory and Rockford East High School.

Julia Goodman, Audrey Frankford, Maycee Prior, Allie Truetzschler, Addie Jeffery, Abbi Crawford and Mariana Silva made up the Jr. Eagles. Jose Silva and Erik Frankford were the coaches.