YOUTH BASKETBALL: Trimpe to host shootout

The Trimpe Middle School girls basketball team is hosting a shootout on June 17-18 at the Civic Memorial High School and Meadowbrook Elementary School gymnasiums.

The event will feature 27 teams on June 17 and 24 squads the next days. Games start each day at 9:20 a.m. and will run until 9 p.m.

Besides Trimpe, schools such as Alton, Roxana, Edwardsville Liberty, Glenwood, Highland and Rochester will be competing in the shootout.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students. For more information, contact Jeff Ochs at 618-377-7240 or 618-558-8582.