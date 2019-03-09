YOUTH BOWLING: Junior Redbirds roll to state

× Expand Submitted photo The Alton Middle School bowling team qualified its boys team and one girl to the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association state tournament on March 16 at St. Clair Bowl. Pictured for the boys team are Jake Brey, Luke Jacobs, Hayden Sherman, Roman Cross, Eric Spand and Ben Mitchell. Not pictured is Dachelle Carter.

The boys team punched its ticket to the state event after placing sixth with a three-game score of 1,940 at the North Regional tournament at St. Clair Bowl on Saturday. Dachelle Carter became AMS' lone qualifier in the girls division after placing 24th with a three-game score of 412.

The state tournament is scheduled for March 19 at St. Clair Bowl.

The SIJHSAA, an organization which is comprised of mostly schools from Southern Illinois, added regional competition in bowling for the first time. There were two regionals in action on Saturday-- one at St. Clair Bowl and the other at Carterville.

The top 12 teams in each regional and the top seven individuals not in a state qualifying team advance to the state round.There will be 24 teams and 14 individuals in the state tournament.

Alton was the only area school competing in Saturday's regional tournament at St. Clair Bowl.

Hayden Sherman was the Junior Redbirds' top finisher in the boys division, placing 19th with a 539. Eric Spond was 23rd with a 526 and Roman Cross came in 32nd with a 471. Jake Brey, Ben Mitchell and Luke Jacobs rounded out the team.

Collinsville Middle School won the regional with a 2,298, followed by Mascoutah, Grant Middle School of Fairview Heights, Fulton Junior High of O'Fallon and Waterloo. St. Peter and Paul of Collinsville, Carriel Junior High of O'Fallon, Highland, Belleville Central, Emge Middle School of Belleville and Lebanon also qualified to state.

Carter bowled a 153 in the first game, a 139 in the second and a 120 in the third to qualify for state for the AMS girls bowling team, which finished 16th with a 1,242.

The other individual qualifiers are Erin Harpstrite and Gyllian Cleveland of Wesclin, Kaitlyn Jenkins and Corinne Middendorf of Emge, Addison Wiechert of Waterloo and Samantha Titchenal of Whiteside Middle School of Shiloh.

Mascoutah won the girls regional title with a 2,076.