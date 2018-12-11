YOUTH GIRLS BASKETBALL: A journey to the top

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Alton Middle School seventh-grade girls basketball team poses with its regional, sectional and state championship trophies. The Junior Redbirds finished 24-0 and beat Troy Middle School in the IESA Class 7-4A title game on Dec. 6. Joining the team is Alton mayor Brant Walker (back row, right).

Four days after winning a state championship, the Alton Middle School seventh-grade girls basketball team got a special visit from Alton mayor Brant Walker at the school's cafeteria on Dec. 10.

Walker spent several minutes congratulating the team for not only winning a state title, but becoming the first squad to capture a state crown in any sport at AMS.

"Some people lived an entire lifetime and never accomplished what you have accomplished," Walker told the team. "You should be very proud of yourself."

The Junior Redbirds finished with a 24-0 record after beating the Troy Middle School Trojans 56-48 in the IESA Class 7-4A championship game on Dec. 6 at Brooks Middle School in Bolingbrook.

"It was a journey," AMS coach Jeff Harris said. "There were ups and there were downs, but through it all, we ended up prevailing and doing something amazing."

A day before the mayor’s visit at AMS, the Junior Redbirds had a meet and greet session at the Boys & Girls Club of Alton. They will be recognized on March 1 at the Class 3A and 4A state girls basketball tournament in Normal.

Harris, in his second year as AMS girls coach, said the journey to the state title began over the summer.

"It started back in August with our preseason camp that we hold for community members of kids who were within third grade through eighth grade," he said. "I could tell that we had a special group of girls with talent.”

The Junior Redbirds got strong efforts from players such as Kiyoko Proctor, Jarius Powers, Amyracle Hardimon, Amani Leonard and Tayen Orr. Proctor, a sixth-grader, was the team's leading scorer during the postseason with 107 points in five games, Powers scored a team-high 21 points in the state title game.

"I was very fortunate to be blessed with a good group of girls like this, including all of the other girls as well," Harris said. "It takes a roster in order for you to do something like we did because you got to practice and prepare and if you have nothing to practice and prepare against, that won't get you ready for the competition."

The Junior Redbirds, who finished their regular season at 18-0, knocked off Quincy 31-28 at the Regional 15 championship game at Trimpe Middle School in Bethalto on Nov. 20.

A week later, Alton clinched a state tournament berth with a 49-45 win over Cahokia Wirth in the Sectional 8 title game at Liberty Middle School in Edwardsville, making it the first time an AMS girls basketball team qualified for state.

At state, the Junior Redbirds beat Brooks Middle School of Harvey 39-18 in the first round and Hickory Creek of Frankfort 33-17 in the semifinals to advance to championship game.

Before heading back to Bolingbrook on Dec. 6, the Junior Redbirds got a pep rally at the school. Then, they rode on a charter bus and were escorted by the Alton police.

"It felt really good," Hardimon said. "It made me feel like I deserved to go (to state)."

The team returned to the AMS campus at 2 a.m. after the state championship game. Proctor said even though she was tired after the long bus ride, she was thrilled to be part of a state championship.

"It's awesome," she said. "I never had this experience before."

It was an experience the Junior Redbirds will never forget.