YOUTH GIRLS BASKETBALL: Home cookin' for Trimpe

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Trimpe Middle School eighth-grade girls basketball team poses with its regional championship trophy after beating Illini Middle School in the title game on Friday.

The Trimpe Middle School eighth-grade girls basketball team gave its fans something to cheer about on Friday as it captured a regional championship on its home floor.

The Eagles cruised to a 31-6 win over Illini Middle School of Jerseyville in the IESA Class-8A Regional 15 championship game.

The Bethalto school improved to 24-2 and will play East St. Louis Lincoln at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Sectional 8 title game at Liberty Middle School in Edwardsville.

Lincoln defeated Cahokia Wirth 49-38 in the Regional 16 championship game on Thursday at its home floor.

The sectional winner on Wednesday advances to the Class 8-4A state tournament on Dec 8 at Meridian High School in Macon.

Trimpe advanced to the regional finals with a 29-7 win over Jacksonville in the semifinals on Thursday.

In the championship game, the Eagles got 11 points from Olivia Durbin, eight from Aubree Wallace, seven from Hannah Meiser and five from Maya Tuckson. Trimpe led 7-0 after the first quarter and 11-2 at halftime.

Rounding out the Trimpe roster are Avari Combes, Isabella Kallal, Mariah Schillinger, Bryleigh Ward, Isabella Dugger, Paige Harris, Elishka Little, Logan Gleason, Olivia Goodman, Lauren Vaughn and Payton Whaley. Jeff Ochs is the head coach and Jeff Durbin is the assistant.

Most of the players on the eighth-grade team competed on the seventh-grade team that won a Regional 15 title last year. The squad, which was then known as the Royals, lost to Lincoln in the sectional finals.