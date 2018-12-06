YOUTH GIRLS BASKETBALL: Junior Redbirds fly to state title

× Expand Submitted photo The Alton Middle School Junior Redbirds seventh-grade girls basketball team poses with its state championship on Thursday. Alton defeated Troy 56-48 in the IESA Class 7-4A title game.

The Alton Middle School seventh-grade girls basketball team made another long trip back to Bolingbrook on Thursday.

This time, the Junior Redbirds left the Chicago suburb with a state championship.

Alton celebrated its first state title and finished with an undefeated season with a 56-48 win over the Troy Middle School Trojans in the IESA Class 7-4A championship game at Brooks Middle School in Bolingbrook.

It's the first state title for AMS in any sport. Before Thursday, the school's highest finish in state competition was second in boys track.

The Junior Redbirds finished their season at 24-0. They beat Quincy in the Regional 15 championship game on Nov. 20 at Trimpe Middle School in Bethalto and Cahokia Wirth 49-44 in the Sectional 8 title game on Nov. 26 at Liberty Middle School in Edwardsville to advance to the state tournament.

Before this season, no AMS girls basketball team had competed in the state tournament.

The Junior Redbirds began state tournament play with a 39-18 first-round victory over Brooks Middle School of Harvey, then cruised to a 33-17 win over Hickory Creek of Frankfort in the semifinals. Both games were played on Saturday.

The team had a pep rally on Thursday morning before getting a send-off later in the afternoon at the AMS campus.

In the title game, Alton led 18-3 after the first quarter and never looked back. The Junior Redbirds led 31-14 at halftime and 43-27 after the third quarter.

Jarius Powers led Alton with 21 points. She was 8 for 10 from the free throw line.

Kiyoko Proctor finished with 19 points with a pair of 3-pointers. She scored a total of 107 points in six postseason games.

Amyracle Hardimon scored 12 points and Amani Leonard added four.

Jariah Webber, Jasmine Davis, Tayen Orr, Ziah Jones, Meyonna Banks, Eyona Jordan, Trista White, Ta'Mear Gordon, Jaliyah Wallace, Faith Richardson and Kharma West round out the Alton squad, which is coached by Jeff Harris and Amber Gieseking.

Troy, located outside Joliet, finished its season at 26-4. The Trojans beat Barrington Station and Mahomet-Seymour in the first round and semifinals, respectively.

AMS' victory was announced before the fourth quarter of Alton High's girls basketball game against Granite City, drawing a big round of applause.