YOUTH GIRLS BASKETBALL: Two down, one more to go

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Amyracle Hardimon hoists the sectional championship trophy for the Alton seventh-grade girls basketball team on Wednesday. Hardimon and the Junior Redbirds will now shoot for a state championship trophy on Thursday as they advanced to the Class 7-4A state title game at Brooks Middle School in Bolingbrook.

The Alton Middle School seventh-grade girls basketball team is a victory away from its first state championship.

The Junior Redbirds cruised past their competition in their first-round and semifinal games on Saturday in the IESA Class 7-4A state tournament at Brooks Middle School in Bolingbrook, winning 39-18 over Brooks Junior High of Harvey and 33-17 over Hickory Creek of Frankfort.

Alton improved to 23-0 and will play Troy Middle School of Shorewood (26-3) in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Troy, the defending state champion in Class 7-4A girls basketball, defeated Mahomet-Seymour 37-24 in the other semifinal on Saturday.

The Junior Redbirds will also look to bring home AMS' first state championship in any sport. The school's best finish in state competition was second by the boys track team in 1951.

This year's AMS seventh-grade girls basketball team became the first squad in school history to compete in the IESA girls basketball state tournament. The Junior Redbirds are guaranteed to finish with a state trophy regardless of Thursday's outcome.

Kiyoko Proctor was the leading scorer for the Junior Redbirds in both games on Saturday, pouring in 15 against Brooks in the first round and 12 against Hickory Creek in the semifinals. She has scored 88 points in five games in postseason play.

Jarius Powers scored 11 points against Brooks and nine against Hickory Creek.

Alton also had strong efforts from Amyracle Hardimon and Amani Leonard on Saturday. Hardimon had five points against Brooks and six against Hickory Creek. Leonard finished with four against Brooks and six against Hickory Creek.

Rounding out the Junior Redbirds are Jariah Webber, Jasmine Davis, Tayen Orr, Ziah Jones, Meyonna Banks, Eyona Jordan, Trista White, Ta'Mear Gordon, Jaliyah Wallace, Faith Richardson and Kharma West.

Jeff Harris is the head coach and Amber Gieseking is the assistant.

The Junior Redbirds knocked off Quincy 32-29 in the Regional 15 championship game on Nov. 20, then defeated Cahokia Wirth 49-45 in the Sectional 8 title game on Wednesday to advance to state.

Alton came into the state tournament as the only undefeated team in the field.