Youth soccer championships awarded to St. Louis

US Youth Soccer has awarded the 2021 US Youth Soccer Midwest Regional Championships to St. Louis.

The games will take place June 25-30, 2021, at Creve Coeur Park Soccer Complex and Lou Fusz Athletic Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, Mo. The Missouri Youth Soccer Association and St. Louis Sports Commission will serve as the host organizations.

“The Missouri Youth Soccer Association is very pleased and proud to be the host state association for the 2021 Midwest Regional Championships,” Missouri Youth Soccer Association President Jim McCarthy said. “We, along with our partners, are looking forward to showcasing our players, facilities and all that the St. Louis region has to offer.”

“We are thrilled to be hosting this great event in St. Louis,” Chris Roseman, vice president of the St. Louis Sports Commission said. “Our community partners have really stepped up and we are excited to welcome all of the athletes, families and coaches from 14 state associations while making sure everyone has a tremendous experience.”

The Midwest Regional Championships will attract more than 220 boys and girls teams in the 13U through 19U age groups from the 14 state associations that make up US Youth Soccer’s Midwest Region (Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio North, Ohio South, South Dakota and Wisconsin). Regional winners will earn a berth to the 2021 US Youth Soccer National Championships.

“St. Louis is a community rich in soccer history with a very exciting future,” said Jonathan Meersman, Midwest Regional Championships chair. “US Youth Soccer is proud to bring the Midwest Regional Championships to the Gateway City for the first time. We look forward to working with the Missouri Youth Soccer Association, the St. Louis Sports Commission, and the local volunteers as they prepare to host a sensational event.”

Creve Coeur Park Soccer Complex and Lou Fusz Athletic Soccer Complex have 21 synthetic turf soccer fields combined, and are less than a mile apart — all within Creve Coeur Park.

The Midwest Regional Championships will take place in St. Louis for the first time and returns to Missouri for the first time since 2001, when the event was in Springfield.

“We are excited to bring the Midwest Regional Championships to one of the original birthplaces of soccer in the United States,” Missouri Youth Soccer Association Executive Director Nik Bushell said. “This event will be an excellent showcase for youth soccer and presented at fantastic facilities with the cooperation of our member organizations and partners. The passion for soccer runs deep in St. Louis, and we look forward to being the host state association of the event.”

The event is part of the US Youth Soccer National Championship Series, the country’s oldest and most prestigious national youth soccer tournament. The US Youth Soccer National Championship Series gives teams the opportunity to showcase their skills against the best competition in the nation while emphasizing teamwork, discipline, and fair play.

