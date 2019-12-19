YOUTH SOFTBALL: Spreading Christmas cheer

× Expand Submitted photo Members of the Gateway Stallions 12U softball team pose with items they are giving an adopted family this Christmas.

The Gateway Stallions select softball program out of Granite City wanted to do something special for the holiday season.

As an organization they wanted to show the youth players there is more to life than just playing softball, so they adopted two families to support for the Christmas season. One family hails from the Collinsville/Maryville area, while the second is from Bethalto. The 12U and 14U softball programs are involved in this philanthropic venture.

Stallions’ players reside all over the Metro East area, so this gave them a chance to give back to the communities. They provided clothing, toys and groceries to the families and participated in the shopping spree.

The mission statement on the Stallions’ website: www.gatewayfieldhouse.com/stallions, reads, “We are an organization that emphasizes on the development of the athletes on and off the field, providing them with the knowledge and skills to succeed in softball and in life.”

Attached are photos of the 12U and 14U teams collecting items for the families.

× Expand Submitted photo Members of the Gateway Stallions 12U softball team look for items to supply to an adopted family this holiday season.

× Expand Submitted photo Stallions 12U softball players pose with gifts for an adopted family this Christmas.

× Expand Submitted photo Members of the Gateway Stallions 14U softball program collect items for an adopted family this Christmas.

× Expand Submitted photo Players for the Stallions 14U softball program pose with gifts for an adopted family this holiday season.

