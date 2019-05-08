YOUTH TRACK AND FIELD: East Peoria-bound Bullets

The East Alton Middle School track team will send an individual and a relay team to the IESA Class A state track meet on Friday and Saturday at Eastside Centre in East Peoria.

Seventh-grader Natalie Hanlon-Highsmith and eighth-graders Truth Branch, Se'Maj Johnson-Joiner, Aidan Loffelman, Lucas Moore and Zach Oster will represent the Bullets at state. Hanlon-Highsmith will compete in the seventh-grade girls' 100-meter hurdles and Branch, Johnson-Joiner, Loffelman, Moore and Oster will compete in the 400-meter relay in the eighth-grade boys division.

Both entries won championships at the IESA Greenfield Sectional meet on May 2 at Carlinville High School to advance to East Peoria. Hanlon-Highsmith finished with a time of 18.65 seconds in the 100 hurdles and the Bullets' 4x100 ran 51.23 seconds.

East Alton's eighth-grade boys team placed sixth out of 10 teams with 31 points at sectionals. The Bullets finished ninth in the eighth-grade girls division with six points, 10th in the seventh-grade girls division with 15 and the seventh-grade boys division with eight.

East Alton was the lone area team in the Greenfield Sectional.

Five area teams -- Alton, Bethalto Trimpe, Wood River Lewis and Clark, Roxana and Granite City Coolidge -- will compete in the Class AA Edwardsville Sectional meet at the Winston Brown Track Complex at Edwardsville High on May 11. The Class AA state meet is scheduled for 17-18 at East Peoria.

