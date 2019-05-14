YOUTH TRACK AND FIELD: Flying off to East Peoria

× Expand Submitted photo The Alton Middle School eighth-grade boys track team poses with its Edwardsville Lincoln Sectional championship plaque.

Even the two-day layoff didn’t stop the Alton Middle School eighth-grade boys track team from capturing a sectional championship on Monday.

The Junior Redbirds came from behind to win the Edwardsville Lincoln Sectional at Edwardsville High’s Winston Brown Track Complex. AMS won the 12-team meet with 80.5 points and qualified for six events in this weekend’s IESA Class AA state meet at Eastside Centre in East Peoria.

The sectional meet was originally scheduled for Saturday, but was moved to Monday due to rain.

Roxana, Bethalto Trimpe and Granite City Coolidge will also have representatives at the state meet, scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

The AMS eighth-grade boys won the meet by 12.5 points over Edwardsville Liberty after being in second to Gillespie for most of the meet.

The Junior Redbirds won sectional titles in three events -- long jump (Keith Gilchrese), 800 (Connor Fassler) and the 400-meter relay. They also qualified for state in the shot put (Brandon Rudd) and the 800 and the 1,600-meter relays.

The AMS seventh-grade boys had a sectional champion in Javon Clark in the shot put and qualified for state in two other events -- the 800 (Braden Kline) and the 4x100. They finished seventh in the team standings with 33 points.

The AMS seventh-grade girls, who finished fifth, had a pair of champions in Lyndsey Miller (1,600) and Amy Hardimon (shot put). They also qualified in the discus (Hardimon) and the 4x100.

The Junior Redbirds’ eighth-grade girls qualified in the 4x200.

The Trimpe eighth-grade girls finished second to Edwardsville Lincoln with 60 and qualified for state in five events. The Eagles won a sectional title in the 4x100 and qualified in the discus (Elishka Little), 800 (Aubree Wallace), long jump (Shelby Duncan) and 4x400.

The Trimpe seventh-grade girls, who placed seventh with 17 points, qualified Lauren Vaughn (high jump) and Angelina Thomas (discus) to East Peoria. G

The Trimpe seventh-grade boys had a state qualifier in Lucas Naugle in the 800.

Ashton Noble and Ryan Grether will represent Roxana at state after winning sectional titles in the discus and 200, respectively, in the eighth-grade boys division.

Karen Willaredt will be Coolidge’s lone state representative after surpassing state qualifying marks in the shot put and discus in the eighth-grade girls division. She finished third in the discus and fourth in the shot put.