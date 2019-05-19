YOUTH TRACK: The winner's circle

Five months ago, Amyracle Hardimon was a state champion in girls basketball.

On Friday, the Alton Middle School seventh-grader brought home another state title, this time in track.

Hardimon placed first in the shot put in 32 feet, 4 inches at the IESA Class 7AA state meet at Eastside Centre in East Peoria. It was Hardimon's first trip to the state finals.

The next day, Roxana's Ashton Noble joined Hardimon as the only state champions from the Riverbend area as he won the discus in 162-2 in the Class 8AA division. He won the event by 12 feet.

Hardimon and Noble qualified for state by winning sectional titles in their respective events at the Edwardsville Lincoln Sectional on May 13 at Edwardsville High School. Hardimon threw 31 feet in the shot put and Noble tossed 153-7.

At state, Hardimon won the shot put by nine inches. She also competed in the discus and 400-meter relay, but didn't place in either of those events.

Hardimon helped the AMS seventh-grade girls basketball team win a state championship in December. The Junior Redbirds finished 24-0 after winning the Class 7-4A title game and became the first squad to capture a state crown in any sport at AMS.

Noble made his second state meet appearance. Last year, he finished 12th in the discus in Class 7AA.

With his win in the discus on Saturday, Noble became the second Roxana Junior High athlete within the last two months to win an individual state title. Bradley Ruckman, a sixth-grader, took home the state crown in 70 pounds at the IESA Class 1A state tournament in DeKalb in March.

Two other individuals and two relay teams from the area earned all-state honors at the two-day state track meet.

Alton's Javon Clark finished second in the boys shot put in 42-05.5 in Class 7AA and Granite City Coolidge's Karen Willaredt came in seventh in the girls discus in 98-7 in Class 8AA.

Alton's 4x100 team of Keith Gilchrese, Rodrick Holmes, Evan Dugger and Devontre Cowley placed sixth in 47.44 seconds in Class 8AA boys.

Bethalto Trimpe's 4x100 team of Shelby Duncan, Kaitlyn Pfeifer, Madelyn Daniels and Bella Dugger placed eighth in 53.38 seconds in Class 8AA girls.