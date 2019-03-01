YOUTH VOLLEYBALL: The comeback kids

× Expand Submitted photo The Roxana Junior High seventh-grade volleyball team poses with its regional championship trophy after beating the East St. Louis Clark Cardinals in three games in the IESA Class 7-4A Regional 14 title match on Thursday at Jerseyville Community Middle School.

Roxana Junior High's successful seventh-grade girls volleyball season continues.

The Shells advanced to sectional competition after coming from behind to beat the East St. Louis Clark Cardinals 19-25, 25-18, 25-10 in the IESA Class 7-4A Regional 14 championship match on Thursday at Jerseyville Community Middle School.

Roxana improved to 22-1 and will play the Rochester Rockets in the Sectional 7 title match at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Lincoln Middle School in Edwardsville. The winner of that match will advance to the state tournament, which starts on March 8 at Kingsley Junior High School in Normal.

Ava Strohmeier, Makenzie Hosier, Jenna Lavite, Reagan Lynn, Allie Wensing, Lorelei Copeland, Calista Stahlhut, Abby Gehrs, Kinsley Mouser, Laynie Gehrs, Autumn Stewart and Aubrey Wiegand make up the Roxana seventh-grade squad. Casey Lacher is the coach.

Roxana was the top seed in the six-team regional tournament. The Shells started their tournament play by cruising past fifth-seeded Coolidge 25-7, 25-6 in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Clark, the No. 2 seed, advanced to the regional title match by knocking off Jersey Community in three games in the semifinals, also played on Tuesday.

With the come-from-behind win over the Cardinals, the Shells will take on a Rochester team that came from behind to knock off Lincoln 17-25, 25-19, 25-20 in the Regional 13 championship match on Wednesday at Trimpe Middle School in Bethalto.

Only one Roxana volleyball team has competed in the state tournament. The seventh-grade squad finished fourth at state in 2016.